HubliBased Man Arrested inGanja Smuggling (snippets)

Hubli

The Sirsi town police have arrested a man from Hubli who was heading a ganja racket in various places of Uttara Kannada district.

The arrested has been identified as Sunil. Around 2.7 kg ganja has also been seized from him, said a report.

Sunil had been moving around in the guise of a college student with the ganja supply in his backpack. It was found during the primary investigation that he used to supply the narcotics from Hubli to prominent towns across Uttara Kannada through agents.

The Sirsi Urban police are now hunting for Sunil’s agents in Uttara Kannada.