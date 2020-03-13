Hubby harasses wife over treatment cost, hangs herself

Upset over her husband’s insistence that expenses for her heart ailment be borne by her parents, a 26-year-old homemaker hanged herself at her residence in Manjunatha Nagar, near RT Nagar, on Tuesday midnight.

RT Nagar police said Lakshmi Sharma was also being harassed by her husband Dharmananda Sharma to divorce him. Dharmananda, his father Krishnakumar and mother Sharavati were arrested on Wednesday and remanded in judicial custody.

An investigating officer said Lakshmi had left a suicide note explaining the torture she underwent.