Hritik gets warm wishes from parents for his 46th birthday

Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his 46 th birthday today and he has been receiving immense wishes from all over. From Bollywood celebs to his fans, social media is flooded with his birthday wish.

Amidst all the wishes, Hrithik has also received sweet wishes from his parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan. Senior Roshan took to his Twitter account and wrote, “Happy Birthday Duggu my Sun keep shinning aur apni roshni se sare jahan ko roshan kardo. @iHrithik”

While his mother Pinkie wrote a lengthy and heartfelt post for the birthday boy. She shared a throwback picture of Hrithik and wrote, “#My dear Duggu, you are one of the noblest souls on the planet who never fails to stand up for what you believe in, see the best in others and better yourself. There is no finish line you cross because once completing a challenge you always look past it at the next milestone and push further, harder, and higher. It is no wonder that so many look up to you and you have inspired millions to change their body and their mindset. You are an inspiration to me too and have brought so much to my life. On this day, I am grateful for you and the lessons YOU taught ME. I am in awe of your good heart and pray it never changes, only grows. I wish you everything and more. And I write this with a heavy heart. Heavy because it is full of love, gratitude and blessings for you. Thank you and happy birthday.”

Earlier in the morning, Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan too wished him and went on to say that he is the ‘most incredible man’ she knows.