Hrithik Roshan says about the evolving tastes of audience

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most talented and popular actors we have in Bollywood today. The actor has proved his mettle beyond doubt with his choices of film and brilliant performances over the years. The actor, who starred in poles-apart films like, ‘Super 30’ and ‘War’ last year, opened up about the changing nature of content in the Hindi film industry. Talking about the same, Hrithik reportedly feels that things have changed a lot, dramatically and for the better. According to him, things are a lot more real now, a lot more nuanced performances, nuanced stories, a lot of the unarticulated thoughts are now being articulated well, a lot of reality is coming on to the screen.

Elaborating further, the actor added that more than geography it’s about the nuances of real life. The way we live, that is being reflected much better on-screen now as opposed to the black and white and the ideal characters. He pointed out to the fact that hero was supposed to be this ideal guy, just one dimensional. Now you have a multidimensional hero who can be good, he can be flawed and yet he is your main protagonist. You still root for him. He also added that all this is making the times now a lot more interesting.

Hrithik also shared about how scriptwriters, filmmakers and actors are also evolving and adapting to the changing times.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will next be reportedly seen in Farah Khan’s ‘Satte Pe Satta’ remake. He has also been approached to play Lord Krishna in Deepika Padukone’s ‘Mahabharat’. However, these are all speculations and the actor is yet to confirm and announce his next officially.