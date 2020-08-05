BUSINESSTOP NEWS

HP expands India manufacturing footprint with new facility near Chennai

IBC Office August 5, 2020
0 21 Less than a minute

New Delhi

Tech giant HP has begun personal computer manufacturing operations at Flex’s facility located in Sriperumbudur near Chennai.
The plant will manufacture desktops and workstations that HP said will enable it to meet current and future customer needs while driving greater operational efficiency.
Its geographical location provides it access to a nearby port and HP‘s spare parts facility in Bengaluru. This, in turn, enables the company to procure materials from other parts of India and from Asia more quickly and efficiently.
HP, a long-standing partner in India’s digital transformation journey, is committed to providing technology that can enable people and businesses of India to achieve their true potential,” said Ketan Patel, Managing Director for HP India Market.
“With the inauguration of this new facility, we aim to strengthen our commitment to India and support the growth of local manufacturing ecosystem,” he said in a statement.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

August 5, 2020
23

Trump’s order banning H-1B workers in federal contracts misinformed: NASSCOM

August 5, 2020
28

India’s service sector remains severely restricted by COVID-19 lockdown: IHS Markit

August 5, 2020
27

Lupin launches Favipiravir in India for COVID treatment at Rs 49 per tablet

August 5, 2020
31

Bundesliga clubs discuss plans for return of fans to stadiums

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker