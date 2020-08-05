HP expands India manufacturing footprint with new facility near Chennai

New Delhi

Tech giant HP has begun personal computer manufacturing operations at Flex’s facility located in Sriperumbudur near Chennai.

The plant will manufacture desktops and workstations that HP said will enable it to meet current and future customer needs while driving greater operational efficiency.

Its geographical location provides it access to a nearby port and HP‘s spare parts facility in Bengaluru. This, in turn, enables the company to procure materials from other parts of India and from Asia more quickly and efficiently.

“HP, a long-standing partner in India’s digital transformation journey, is committed to providing technology that can enable people and businesses of India to achieve their true potential,” said Ketan Patel, Managing Director for HP India Market.

“With the inauguration of this new facility, we aim to strengthen our commitment to India and support the growth of local manufacturing ecosystem,” he said in a statement.