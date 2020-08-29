STATESTOP NEWS

Horrific Accident near Hubli, 5 People Injured

IBC Office August 29, 2020
Hubli

As many as five people, including an infant, seriously injured in a collision between a car and a lorry near Salakinakoppa Cross near Kalghatgi near here on Saturday.

The injured have been identified as Sudarshan, 44; Basavaraj, 30; Rajalakshmi, 29; Ravi Sharma, 65 and a one-year-old child.

The incident occurred when the car they were travelling in rammed into a canter and toppled off the road. The injured have been rushed to the hospital. Front portion of the car was crushed completely in the incident.

It has been learnt that they were traveling from Dandeli to Chamarajanagar. Police have lodged a complaint in this regard.

IBC Office

