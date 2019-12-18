Horatti re-meets CM, may join BJP

Bengaluru

Veteran JD(S) leader Basavaraj Horatti, met state chief minister (CM) B S Yediyurappa, for the second in the recent days, on Tuesday December 17. Horatti had met the CM last week near Jnanajyoti hall.

On Tuesday, he met Yediyurappa at Shakti Bhavan on Race Course Road. Horatti’s repeat meeting with the CM has given fodder for political speculations. Some have expressed the suspicion that he may be preparing the ground to join the BJP. But Horatti discounted this talk, by saying that he had met the CM to discuss development works. He also said that Karnataka needs only one deputy chief minister in the form of Govind Karjol, duly expressing the opinion that having more than one deputy chief minister is meaningless. .

At the same time, there have been rumours of two JD(S) legislators from Mandya district are preparing to jump into the BJP bandwagon. Ravindra Srikantaiah and Nagamangala MLA K Suresh Gowda, are said to be searching a safe bastion for cementing their future by joining the BJP.

However, Ravindra said that the people had elected him by accepting Kumaraswamy as their leader and therefore he will continue to be in the JD(S). K Suresh Gowda said that when he left the Congress, Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy had sheltered him and therefore there is no question of betraying his party leaders.