Hong Kong’s Lee tunes out critics for cycling worlds

Berlin

Sarah Lee will attempt to defend women’s keirin and sprint gold at this week’s track cycling world championships in Berlin, although some argued she should have been banned from representing Hong Kong over accusations of supporting anti-government protests.

Lee, who considering quitting cycling after her 2016 Rio Olympics flop, found herself in the middle of a social media storm last year over comments perceived as backing pro-democracy protests in the semi-autonomous city.

While she received plenty of support for embracing freedom of speech and speaking out for Hong Kong, Lee’s remarks also prompted calls from netizens for her to be stood down.

The 32-year-old suspended her social media account in the wake of the controversy, but Hong Kong’s Sports Institute — where Lee trains — declined to take action, saying “there are no grounds for saying her comments had anything to do with the protest”.

Upon reopening her Facebook page three months later, Lee wrote that she had closed it for “a lot of different reasons, among the biggest were that I did not want to see people abusing each other on the page, especially among Hong Kong people.”

She continued: “I have to say I have been struggling for a while, fearing there may be fabrication from the media, fearing people who may use their own words to interpret my sentences, fearing speculation made by people on the internet, fearing getting involved in political turmoil, fearing it may affect the Olympic Games.

“But in the end I don’t want to abandon it. I won’t back down because of these fears.”

Lee wrote herself into Hong Kong’s history books by winning the city’s first ever Olympic cycling medal — only their third overall — with a bronze in the keirin at London 2012.

The Berlin Velodrome, built as part of the city’s failed bid to host the 2000 Olympics, will from Wednesday welcome nearly 400 riders from 46 nations — with India and Latvia set for their world championships debut.

The event, held on a track rebuilt in 2017, will be the final one in the Tokyo Olympic qualifying window. The ranking cut-off is on March 2.