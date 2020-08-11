INTERNATIONALTOP NEWS

Hong Kongers buy Jimmy Lai’s ‘Apple Daily’ to support free press

IBC Office August 11, 2020
0 42 Less than a minute

HONG KONG: Long lines of people bought up copies of the Apple Daily paper at Hong Kong newsstands on Tuesday to support a free press in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

The public support came one day after police arrested the publisher of the pro-democracy paper and raided its premises in the most significant enforcement yet of Hong Kong’s new national security law.

“The government is suppressing freedom of the press,” said Michael Hung, who bought two copies for 10 Hong Kong dollars ($1.25) apiece.

The newsstand operator said he had sold 200 of his allotment of about 300 papers by late morning.

On at typical day, he sells about 100 copies.

At least 200 police descended on the headquarters of Next Digital, which publishes the Apple Daily, and carted away boxes of what they said was evidence a few hours later.

Earlier, owner Jimmy Lai, his two sons and others from the company were detained under the national security law.

An aide to Lai said they were suspected of collusion with a foreign power, which the law criminalizes.

Police did not release details.

The arrests, along with that of democracy activist Agnes Chow on Monday night, have stoked fears that authorities are using the new law to suppress dissent and free speech.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

August 11, 2020
40

Containment, contact tracing key to Covid mgmt: PM Modi

August 11, 2020
47

Putin’s daughter gets a shot of COVID-19 vaccine released in Russia

August 11, 2020
42

NHRC notice to State over ‘practice’ of burying kids neck-deep in compost pits

August 11, 2020
41

Work to help enhance train speed in Hubli-Londa section completed

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker