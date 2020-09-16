Home minister Basavaraj Bommai tests positive for coronavirus

Karnataka Home Minister, Basavaraj Bommai, announced on Wednesday morning that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In his tweet, Bommai said that one of the people working at his residence had tested positive post which, he too subjected himself to a COVID-19 test.

‘A boy working in our house tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. I also got myself tested for the Coronavirus and the results have come positive. I did not have any symptoms and will be on home isolation,’ tweeted the Karnataka minister.

Bommai also added that those who had come in contact with him recently should also get themselves tested and take the required precautions. The Home Minister is 60 years old and sources in his office say he does not have any comorbid conditions. He has been on home quarantine twice in the last six months after having come in contact with persons who had tested positive for COVID-19.

In the last few months, several politicians from Karnataka have tested positive for COVID-19, including Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Health Minister B Sreeramulu, KPCC President DK Shivakumar and several others. All of them have recovered from the disease.

As on Wednesday, Bengaluru Urban reported 3,084 new cases, taking its overall tally to 1,76,712, out of which 39,681 were active cases, while 3,889 people were discharged during the day taking the total count of recoveries to 1,34,576. The death toll in the city rose to 2,514 till date, with 41 in the last 24-hour period.