Homage Paid Late Dalit Leader Pitambrappa Bilar

Hubli

The Samvidhan Suraksha Samithi organised a gathering to pay homage to the late Pitambrappa Bilara recently.

Bilara, a Dalit leader and former nominated councillor of Hubli Dharwad Municipal Corporation and president of the Samvidhan Suraksha Samithi, was paid respects during the programme.

Samithi working president Anwar Mudhol, Mahesh Pattara, secretary Dr Vijaya Gutrala, convenor Ashraf Ali, leaders of various organisations Rajashekar Menasinakai, Lakshman Bakkayi, Babajan Mudhol, Ayub Savanur, Asif Pachapur, Imtiaz Bilipasara, Narasimha Palavayi, Galeppa Dvasalakeri, Gangadhar Peroor, Vijaya Khara and Shankar Ajamani and relatives and followers of Pitambrappa Bilar were present.