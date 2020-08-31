STATESTOP NEWS

Homage Paid Late Dalit Leader Pitambrappa Bilar

IBC Office August 31, 2020
0 37 Less than a minute

Hubli

The Samvidhan Suraksha Samithi organised a gathering to pay homage to the late Pitambrappa Bilara recently.

Bilara, a Dalit leader and former nominated councillor of Hubli Dharwad Municipal Corporation and president of the Samvidhan Suraksha Samithi, was paid respects during the programme.

Samithi working president Anwar Mudhol, Mahesh Pattara, secretary Dr Vijaya Gutrala, convenor Ashraf Ali, leaders of various organisations Rajashekar Menasinakai, Lakshman Bakkayi, Babajan Mudhol, Ayub Savanur, Asif Pachapur, Imtiaz Bilipasara, Narasimha Palavayi, Galeppa Dvasalakeri, Gangadhar Peroor, Vijaya Khara and Shankar Ajamani and relatives and followers of Pitambrappa Bilar were present.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

August 31, 2020
43

Karnataka reported 6495 new Covid cases

August 31, 2020
77

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84

August 31, 2020
37

VP Naidu includes pic of kambala in National Sports Day tweet

August 31, 2020
44

Puneeth to release Salaga song on Sept 5

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker