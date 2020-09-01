HK Patil demands probe over govt hiding Bengaluru’s COVID-19 deaths

Bengaluru

Senior Congress legislator HK Patil on Monday raised questions over the number of COVID-19 deaths being reported in Bengaluru. Pointing out considerable differences in the overall deaths reported (including deaths due to COVID-19 and road accidents, among others), Patil compared the data from the first six months of 2019 and 2020.

Citing data from the crematoriums and burial grounds in the city, the former minister said that a total of 49,135 deaths had been reported in Bengaluru between January and July this year, compared to 37,001 in the same period in 2019. He also pointed out that the official data showed only 1,886 people had died of COVID-19 between March till date in Bengaluru. This also shows that only 3.83% of the deaths reported this year so far are due to COVID-19.

The Congress leader then pointed out that there has been a 32% increase in the number of deaths in the first six months of 2020, as compared to the same period in 2019. Alleging that COVID-19 deaths have not been accounted for under this increase, HK Patil asked the government if it was hiding actual COVID-19 deaths.

“Is the government hiding something? Is this being one out of malicious intent to show less COVID deaths?” asked Patil, who is also the Chairman of Public Accounts Committee of the state legislature.

Patil also urged the government to constitute a team for a “quick study report” to assess causes for the increase in deaths. As of August 31 evening, cumulatively 3,42,423 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 5,702 deaths and 2,49,467 discharges. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 1,29,125 infections. The city has reported 1,965 deaths and 90,043 discharges so far.

As per the official data of August 31, the COVID-19 mortality rate of Bengaluru is 1.52% compared to the state average (1.7%) and the national average (1.8%).

However, a high number of cases in Bengaluru has meant that the city has the highest number of COVID-19 deaths per million as well, at 201.4. The state average is at 91 deaths per million while the national average is 53.3 deaths per million.