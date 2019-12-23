Hit the streets, scream to keep society alive: TM Krishna

Sometimes you need to start a story from the end. Towards the fag end of the talk he was giving as part of the third UR Ananthamurthy Memorial Lecture here on Sunday, Carnatic musician TM Krishna spoke lines that reflected the restive mood of the moment.

“While there are many ways to protest, right now, do it on the road. You want to write an article, get your laptop out on to the street; you want to sing, do it on the street; you want to scream, scream on the street because that’s the only way we can keep our society alive,” he said.

Saluting all the protesters who have taken to the streets, Krishna said, “The people, in the past 10 days, have not just shown us what we should upkeep but also that we should be out on the streets and should be asking questions.”

The lecture titled ‘Namaskara Sir, This is Krishna’, was delivered in the form of a letter to Ananthamurthy.

And in this ‘letter’, Krishna wove in a range of subjects from Samskara (title of a famed Ananthamurthy novel) and Sampradaya, to privilege, discrimination and the country’s current agitation. He cocked a snook at liberals too: “Our greatest liberal failure in this country has been creating a dominant narrative that is condescending to faith, ritual and religion.”

To a question about the ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Krishna said: “Unlike protests in the past, things are different this time with people from even small towns participating… However, in the larger scheme of things, for a movement to be really effective, there is a need to create a cultural conversation that touches everybody.”

“Culture is the fulcrum of anything we think about but I worry if we have changed the cultural fabric of the country. If we change the fabric of how our children think and how we speak in colleges, if we normalise this idea of how insular we are, that’s the greatest danger we can be in and this poison has been injected by the RSS and BJP,” he said.