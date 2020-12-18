Historic Native American ‘pick for Biden cabinet’

Washington

President-elect Joe Biden will nominate a Native American to serve as his interior secretary, leading the agency governing public lands, US media say.

If confirmed, Congresswoman Deb Haaland will be the first indigenous person to lead the department, which also plays a key role in Native American affairs.

She will also be the first Native American in a cabinet secretary role.

Native rights groups and progressive Democrats had pushed for the New Mexico lawmaker’s nomination in recent weeks.

“It would be an honor to move the Biden-Harris climate agenda forward, help repair the government to government relationship with Tribes that the Trump Administration has ruined, and serve as the first Native American cabinet secretary in our nation’s history,” Ms Haaland said in a statement. Ms Haaland, 60, is a member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe and made history as one of the first two Native American women ever elected to Congress in 2018.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Democrat Nancy Pelosi described Ms Haaland as one of the most respected members of Congress.

Fellow progressive Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez praised her nomination as “historic on multiple levels”.

“She brings a commitment to climate and justice to the position, and the historic weight of having a Native woman, no less a progressive one, in charge of federal lands is enormous.”

As secretary of the interior, Ms Haaland would play a key role in implementing the administration’s environmental policies. These include a promise to move the federal government away from fossil fuels. Ms Haaland’s state of New Mexico is a part of the US Climate Alliance and has already set its own bold climate goals.

Ms Haaland also comes with two years of experience on the House Natural Resources Committee.

In all, she would oversee 500 million acres of federal lands, 62 national parks and work with 1.9 million Indigenous Americans from 574 federally recognized tribes. The interior secretary also manages the Bureau of Trust Funds Administration, which handles Native American finances, and Bureau of Indian Education.

Her appointment would also have real cultural significance, as the interior department has historically clashed with Native American groups. For instance, many of the nation’s national parks, like Yellowstone, were cut out of Indigenous land by the US government.

More than 120 tribal leaders joined a petition from the Lakota People’s Law Action Center to back Ms Haaland. In addition, celebrities and environmental activists also called for the president-elect to choose her.

A Change.org petition for Ms Haaland’s selection received nearly 40,000 signatures ahead of Thursday’s news.

Ms Haaland’s nomination means that the Democratic majority in the lower chamber of Congress has become even slimmer – just three seats until replacements for Ms Haaland and other cabinet appointees are elected.