Hindu Mahasabha demands Lady Hill circle to be renamed after Sri Narayana Guru

Mangaluru

Members of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha on Wednesday demanded the BJP-led Mangaluru City Corporation to rename Lady Hill circle as Brahmashri Sri Narayana Guru Circle. Addressing a press meet at a private hotel in the city, Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha executive committee member Dharmendra said, “Cry to rename Lady Hill circle as Brahmashri Sri Narayana Guru Circle is a long pending demand. Though the Congress opposed to rename the circle, BJP-led city corporation members are silent on the issue. The BJP which came to power in the name of Hindutva should re-name the circle as Brahmashri Sri Narayana Guru Circle. “If the BJP fails to rename Lady Hill circle as Brahmashri Sri Narayana Guru legally, Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha will rename the same through an alternate way.

“Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha will hold a massive protest soon after gram panchayat elections demanding to rename the circle,” he said.

Speaking on the graffiti scribbled on the wall of an apartment and at the old police post at the court premises, Dharmendra said, “Graffiti on the wall supporting terrorist organizations is a threat to the internal security of the country. It is also the failure of BJP’s administration.

“BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel’s statement over winning 90 percent gram panchayats in forthcoming elections has paved way for several doubts. During the Vidhana Sabha elections, several Hindu youths lost their lives in communal violence,” Dharmendra said. He also alleged that the BJP is involved in polarisation politics by creating communal discord in the society.

Speaking on the BJP’s re-introduction of the Anti-Cow Slaughter Bill, Dharmendra said, “BJP in the state should enforce a bill which brings complete ban on cow slaughter and the accused should be booked under the IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and 302 (murder).”

He also said that if BJP follows true Hindutva, it should reveal lines drawn to prevent conversion in the white paper without making it an issue in the manifesto for the next elections. Taking a dig at BJP leader Jagadish Shenava’s statement to a private channel on graffiti row, Dharmendra said, “Jagadish Shenava should define the word ‘appreciate’, used during a television programme.” Rajesh Pavitran, state working president; KamalakshaPolalli, district working president; Kamalaksha M, district organising secretary; Pramod Swami, convener, BantwalVidhan Sabha constituency, and others were present.