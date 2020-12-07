Hindi television actor Divya Bhatnagar passes away at 34

Hindi television actor Divya Bhatnagar passed away today in a Mumbai hospital.

34-year-old Bhatnagar was hospitalized while battling COVID-19, according to reports.

Posting a couple of throwback photos of the actor in their good times, fellow actor DevoleenaBhattacharjee penned an emotional note on Instagram in light of her passing.

Adding that she will be missed and remembered, she said that life was too hard on her and that she must be in a better place at the moment, away from sadness.

She said, “Jab koi kisi k saathnahihotathatoh bas tu hi hotithi…Divutu hi tohmeriapnithijisse main daantsaktithi,ruthsaktithi,dilkibaatkehsaktithi..I know life was tooo hard on you..the pain is intorelable…but i know today you must be in a better place and free from all the sorrows,pains,sadness,cheats,lies..i will miss you divu and tubhijaantithii loved you and cared for you…Badituthi par bacchibhitu hi thi…God bless your soul.Jahanbhihaituabhi bas khushreh.You will be missed &remembered.I love you @divyabhatnagarofficial.Too soon to go my friend… Om shanti.”

She was best known for her appearance in the daily soap ‘YehRishta Kya Kehlata’. She was also seen in other television shows like JeetGayiTohPiyaaMorre and Udaan.