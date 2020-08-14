Himroo weavers wait for foreign tourists for business revival By Aditya Waghmare

Aurangabad

Hit hard by the coronavirus- induced lockdown, ‘Himroo’ weavers in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district are waiting for return of foreign tourists, prime customers of their products, and full-fledged start of normal activities for revival of their business.

Himroo is a fabric made of silk and cotton and its origin in Aurangabad can be traced back to medieval India.

The once thriving Himroo weaving industry here is now struggling for survival and efforts are on to obtain Geographical Identification (GI) mark for the art in a push to save it from going into total oblivion.

Imran Qureshi, who belongs to a local family of Himroo weavers, is a worried man as his business has suffered considerably due to the lockdown and is now pinning his hopes on “Unlocking” process to bring customers.

“The turnover of our business prior to lockdown was Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh a year. This is almost zero now.

“I had a unit of six handlooms, but I have decided to shut it and bring those looms home. Foreign tourists, who are our prime customers, are not coming to Aurangabad since lockdown.

“How long it will take for situation to normalise, we dont know,” Imran Qureshi told PTI.

“We have a limited number of craftsmen who know this art of weaving. We didnt reduce manpower in lockdown, but they are not getting the salaries they used to get earlier,” said another member of the family, Aamer Qureshi.

Imran Qureshi is worried about the vanishing art of traditional Himroo weaving, which is one of the identities of Aurangabad, a city in central Maharashtra with a rich history and culture and also an international tourist hub.

“No marketing, use of powerlooms and lack of government initiative is making this art rare. There are many places in Aurangabad where Himroo-like fabrics are sold which are actually made on powerloom.