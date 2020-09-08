Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, Pullela Gopichand to be part of awareness campaign on fitness

Mumbai

Star sprinter Hima Das, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and chief badminton coach Pullela Gopichand will raise awareness on daily fitness exercises in a campaign planned from September 13 to 27.

Launched on August 29 to mark the first anniversary of Fit India initiative, the IDBI Federal #FutureFearless Champions Challenge, a part of the Fit India movement, is expected to see over 15,000 people take part in it from across the country and beyond.

Organised by NEB Sports, in association with Athletics Federation of India (AFI), the participants will be required to run or walk a minimum of 2.5 kms and a maximum of 10 kms on each of the 15 days to cultivate and spread the habit of leading an active lifestyle on a daily basis.

In addition, 15 of India’s top sportspersons will share easy and useful exercises every day that can be done after the daily walk/run.

“We are delighted to see the #FutureFearless Champions Challenge initiative which recognizes the Sports Stars of India and encourages participants to take a holistic approach to fitness. Fitness is the key driver for well-being in these testing times,” said Adille Sumariwalla, AFI President.