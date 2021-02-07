Higher education academic activities will be carried out in time: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram

College admissions, commencement of classes, conduct of examinations and issuance of certificates in the higher education sector will be done in a timely manner, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was interacting with students of University of Kerala and various institutions affiliated to it at the varsity’s senate hall in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday as part of the CM@Campus programme.

Pinarayi acknowledged that delay in issuance of certificates was causing a lot of inconvenience to students. He said receiving certificates on time was the right of students. He said such delays will end following the reforms introduced by the LDF Government in the sector. The chief minister told the students that as part of reforms in the higher education sector, right to service will be implemented in universities.

Pinarayi said the government had envisaged job opportunities along with work for students but the proposal could not materialise due to the Covid pandemic. Pinarayi said the government will take steps to create awareness on constitutional values among students. Avenues to learn foreign languages will be strengthened. Language training facilities will also be augmented, he added.

The chief minister said the LDF Government views the medicinal plant sector seriously and wants to enhance research in the field in universities. Integrated and job-oriented courses will be started along with skill development programmes.

Efforts should also be made to create centres of excellence in higher education. “Our colleges and universities should be able to find a place among the top 10 higher educational institutions nationally and among the top 100 globally,” he said. He said the services of more experts will be ensured in universities.