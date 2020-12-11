High-Level Taiwanese delegation meets CM, expresses keenness for investments in state

A high-level delegation of Taiwanese led by Sri. Ben Wang, Director General, Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) met Sri. B. S. Yediyurappa, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka and Sri. Jagadish Shettar, Hon’ble Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries today at Bengaluru.

The delegation expressed their keenness to strengthen the economic and cultural relations between the State and Taiwan, given the rapid convergence of mutual interests and offerings of the State for Taiwanese companies. Sri Ben Wang informed the Chief Minister that there was a high-interest level to know about investment opportunities in Karnataka and several Taiwanese companies were keen to engage with the Government to further discuss their investment plans in the state. Hon’ble Chief Minister and Hon’ble Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries thanked the delegation for the visit and expressed their mutual desire to strengthen the economic relations between Taiwan and Karnataka. They assured complete support to Taiwanese companies for facilitating their investment plans.

The delegation also held consultations with Principal Secretary to Government – Commerce & Industries Department, Sri. Gaurav Gupta, IAS, Commissioner for Industrial Development, Smt. Gunjan Krishna, IAS, Managing Director, Karnataka Skill Development Corporation, Sri. Ashwin Gowda, IAS, and senior government officers in this regard. A detailed presentation on the value proposition of Karnataka and the various opportunities available in the State was made to the delegation by the officers.

The stable & policy-driven business environment of the state and conducive ecosystem for high-tech & innovation-driven manufacturing were the key highlights of the state’s offerings during the interactions.

Leading industrial park developers from the State also pitched their industrial parks to the delegation for benefit of the Taiwanese companies.

Members of the Taiwanese delegation included Ms. Susan Cheng, Director, TECC, Ms. Juliana Jin, Deputy Director, TECC, Mr. Chris Li, TAITRA, and representatives from Taiwanese companies such as Century Development Corporation, GW Instek, Delta Electronics Inc., and Walsin Technology Corporation.