High-density corridor to be opened soon: Mayor

Facilitating proper infrastructure for motorists on some of the busy roads in the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike had taken up the high-density corridor project and developed a few roads by freshly asphalting the stretch and remodelling pavements and drains.

On Friday, Mayor Goutham Kumar, along with Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy and BBMP engineers, reviewed the progress of work from the Agara Junction to the Central Silk Board. Giving details of the work, Kumar said the asphalting work along the stretch had been completed, and works on footpaths, service roads and drainage were in full swing.

“I have directed the officials to complete the work as per the schedule, and to open the stretch to the public at the earliest,” the mayor said.

Sweeping machines

The Palike has procured 17 new mechanical sweepers. Reviewing the works executed by the existing fleet of machines, the mayor told mediapersons that of the 17 machines, 15 had been delivered.

“Currently, nine mechanical sweepers are put to use, and the rest will also be commissioned soon. The vehicles will be equally allocated to all the zones,” he said.

Each sweeping machine costs Rs 1.36 crore and hence, a total of Rs 23.28 crore was incurred on these 17 machines.

The engineers are preparing a list of roads to be cleaned using mechanical sweepers.

The 12 high-density corridors are Ballari Road (Chalukya Circle to Hebbal Junction), Old Madras Road (Trinity Circle to KR Puram), Old Airport Road (ASC Centre to Kadugodi), Sarjapur Road (St John’s Hospital to Carmelram), Hosur Road (Vellara Junction to Silk Board), Bannerghatta Road (Dairy Circle to NICE Junction), Kanakapura Road (KR Road to NICE Junction), Mysuru Road (Hudson Circle to Jnanabharati Junction), Magadi Road (Old Binni Mill to NICE Junction), Tumakuru Road (Okalipuram to Goragunte Palya), West of Chord Road (Sandal Soap Factory to Mysuru Road), Outer Ring Road.