‘Hero’ trailer filled with action and fun packed video

Sankranti, an auspicious time for many, has slightly remodeled itself this year. While the sanctity and hope it brings along remain intact, the Kannada Film Industry has somehow leveraged the occasion to bring us, the audience, some extra-special goodies. From ‘Kabzaa’ to ‘Ek Love Ya’, the internet’s abuzz with one update after another and in the same vein came, as promised, the trailer of Rishab Shetty’s ‘Hero’.

To begin with, ‘Hero’ is the story of the underdog – one who is ill-fitted in a world that he inadvertently enters – but there’s a small twist to the story. The underdog carries a weapon, one that his profession demands, and should things turn sour at any point, the choice of using it always lies with him. And based on what the trailer has presented, it would seem that the weapon does bear a lot of significance in the story.

Coming to the trailer, it would seem that the lockdown hasn’t bogged down the makers of ‘Hero’and in spite of all the compromises (‘Hero’ was shot entirely during then), they have managed to put up a great show. Right from Ajaneesh Loknath’s gloomy, tense, and partly romantic background score to the stimulating visuals, the trailer of ‘Hero’ is filled with fun and charm, and the principal cast’s performances can be expected to further crank up these factors. Seemingly so, there is a lot of bloodshed in the film but considering Rishab Shetty’s consistent track record, one can surely expect the film to be a thorough entertainer.

‘Hero’ has been directed by debutant M Bharath Raj and its principal cast includes Rishab Shetty, Ganavi Laxman, Pramod Shetty, Manjunatha Gowda, and an array of interesting actors. More updates regarding the film’s release and other news will follow soon.