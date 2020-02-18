Hebah Patel to bring in twist to ‘Bheeshma’

Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Bheeshma is gearing up for grand release on 21st February 2020. The movie is carrying good buzz and the team is also confident on this film Bheeshma. To date, the makers did not reveal it’s a plot but now according to the latest buzz, Hebah Patel will bring the main entertainment twist in Bheeshma.

Though Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna are attending the interviews as a part of promotional activities and revealing about the movie they have kept one aspect of the film under wraps for now. It is known news that Kumari 21F fame Hebah Patel is also the part of Bheeshma. There will be a twist in the story as Hebah Patel makes her entry and the narration takes a new turn from thereon. The sources say that Hebah Patel is the surprise package of Bheeshma.

Bheeshma is helmed by Venky Kudumula and it is bankrolled under the banner of Sithara Entertainments.

Hebah Patel was last seen in ’24 kisses’ which was released in 2018, she went all out on the glamour front and provided a visual treat to the masses. However, the romantic drama fell flat at the counters and now she is pinning a lot of hopes on Bheeshma.