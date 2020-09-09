Heavy rainfall in city brings down huge trees, houses flooded with water

Night-long heavy rainfall battering through parts of East, West zones and Yelahanka and Dasarahalli in Bengaluru left several areas flooded besides bringing down huge trees and branches in several localities. The heavy rainfall that started towards late evening pounded the city all through the night.

According to officials at the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell (KSNDMC), Kushalnagar in Kadugondanahalli limits in Bengaluru North witnessed the highest rainfall of 136 mm all through the night.

Heavy inflow into the Geddalahalli and Nagashettyhalli lakes at Dollar’s Colony near Sanjaynagar resulted in flooding of nearby apartments. Several high-end cars at Dollar’s Colony were submerged under the flooded water. Similarly, the Manyata Tech Park was completely inundated by flood water. Techies and staffers of various software firms at the tech park were forced to wade through =knee-deep water to reach their offices from the ORR junction. Several cars parked along the roads of the tech park and adjoining layouts were completely submerged in water.

In Dasarahalli Zone, heavy rains coupled with strong winds brought down huge trees in Peenya Industrial Area (ward 41). Several layouts along the Hesaraghatta Main Road, Dasarahalli witnessed flooding. People in low lying areas of Dasarahalli zone had to be evacuated overnight due to intense flooding, according to officials. Furniture, books, cloths, groceries and electrical appliances have been washed away in the waterlogged areas of Dasarahalli Zone.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad visited couple of wards including RadhaKrishna temple ward and adjoining areas to assess the damage caused by the night-long rains. Prahari teams and personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services were deployed at several areas to pump out water from the basement of apartments and low lying areas.

As per the information made available by the commissioner, Yeshwantpur received 129.5 mm rainfall followed by KR Puram (East) with 128.5 mm rainfall, Byatarayanapura with 125.5 mm and Bagalagunte on Hesaraghatta Road with 117.5 mm rainfall. Similarly, areas such as Ramamurthy Nagar, Nagapura, Peenya Industrial Area and Horamavu areas witnessed more than 100 mm rainfall.

Encroached storm water drains, sewage running into primary and secondary storm water drains is not a new problem Bengaluru has been facing. In November last year, the Hulimavu Lake breach had flooded the entire area including homes and apartments. In 2017, the heavy rains that lashed the city had flooded many areas.

The primary reason for the floods were the inadequate efforts on the part of the civic body to clean up the storm water drains. Another major problem is that the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is in charge of sewage connections. In many parts of the city, sewage pipes run into storm drains and the BWSSB too, has not made efforts to rectify the issue. With the problem glaring at residents for years on end, every time, even a moderate bout of rainfall lashes the city, the roads and homes are flooded.