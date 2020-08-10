Heavy rain continues – Floods under control to some extent

Mangaluru

The rain that has been pounding the coast since the last few days continued on Sunday. Taking into account the current conditions and future predictions, the meteorological department has issued red alert in coastal Karnataka till Monday morning.

River Netravati was flowing above the danger mark on Saturday. On Sunday, its level came down appreciably and the level plunged to 6.4 metres. Bantwal tahsildar, Rashmi S R, said that the flow of River Netravati at Bantwal is decided by the quantum of rainfall in the ghat region.

The water levels of rivers Kumaradhara and Netravati at Uppinangady came down to three metres on Sunday. On Saturday, River Netravati was flowing at 26.5 metres, which is the danger level. On Sunday morning, the level came down to 24 meters and by evening it further eased to 23 metres.

Many low lying areas in Beltangady, Bantwal, Kinnigoli etc have been inundated. Reports of loss to agriculture has been reported from various parts of the coast. On Sunday, the entire coast experienced cloudy weather coupled with normal to heavy rainfall. Movement of people and vehicles in district and taluk headquarters had reduced substantially.

Artificial food happened at Patte in Nidpalli village Puttur taluk, after mud from the landslide suffered by the hillock standing by the side of a canal blocked the water flow. Water which gushed into the agricultural land inflicted heavy losses. A mud wall standing by the side of Pluttur-Panaje-Swarga road crashed to the road. A house belonging to Ummer on the upper side of the road here is on the verge of collapsing.

Sea erosion worsened at Someshwar, Tannirani, Pabambur, Meenakalia, and Chitrapur. Forty people belonging to 15 fishermen families living at Hoige Bazar were shifted to care centres as worsened sea erosion threatened to pose danger to their houses.