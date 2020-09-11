Heavy rain causes artificial floods, several areas inundated

Mangaluru

The rains which had receded since the last few days, returned with vengeance during the last two days. On Thursday , heavy rain lashed the city and is containing unabated on Friday.

Areas like Jappinamogaru and and Kottara Chowki were inundated due to the heavy downpour and rescue operations were in progress on Friday. Mayor Diwakar Pandeshwar visited the affected areas in Jappinamogaru.

The city started receiving rain from Wednesday night and low lying areas were inundated due to artificial floods. Water entered several houses and shops at Kottara, Aake, Kottara Chowki, Nanthur, Pumpwell, Padil, Barke and other areas. Water which got stranded on the road created problems for the movement of vehicles and people.

Places like Puttur, Bantwal, Sullia, Beltangady, Moodbidri, Kadaba etc received rainfall of less intensity on Thursday.

The meteorological department has predicted heavy rainfall along with thunder and lightning all over the state during the 48-hour period ending Saturday morning. It has issued red alert on September 11 and 12 in the coast while orange alert has been sounded for September 13.

Udupi district is expected to get heavy downpour on September 11, 12 and 13. The deputy commissioner, G Jagadeesha, has asked in a release the taluk and district level officers and nodal officers on deployment to remain in headquarters without any exception and make preparations to manage exigencies. He also asked the people to take precautionary measures and contact 1077 or 0820-2574802 in case they need emergency service.