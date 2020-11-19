Healthcare workers, people aged above 65 will be prioritised for COVID-19 vaccine: Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi

Noting that it is natural to prioritise COVID-19 vaccine distribution, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said healthcare workers and people aged above 65 will be early recipients when a vaccine becomes available.

Addressing a webinar organised by the FICCI FLO on ‘The Shifting Healthcare Paradigm During and Post-Covid’, Vardhan said COVID-19 vaccine will be available in the next few months and it is estimated that by July-August 400-500 million doses will be made available for 25-30 crore people.

“It is natural the vaccine distribution would have to be prioritised. As you know the healthcare workers who are corona warriors they will be prioritised, then people who are above 65 years of age they have been prioritised, then those from 50-65 years of age have been prioritised,” he said.

“Then those below 50 years who have other diseases. It is all being decided by experts with a scientific point of view. We have made a very detailed, meticulous plan on this. What we would have to do in March-April next year, we have started planning for it from now only,” Vardhan added.

The minister said one can protect oneself from this deadly virus with small precautions like wearing a good quality mask properly, maintaining social distance and taking care of hand-hygiene.

New quota for ‘wards of COVID warriors’ in MBBS, BDS seats under Central pool

“The Central pool MBBS seats may be allocated for selection and nominations of candidates from amongst the wards of COVID warriors, who have lost life due to the coronavirus, or died accidentally on account of COVID-related duty,” the statement added.

All private hospital staff and retired, volunteer, local urban bodies, contracted, daily wage, ad-hoc and outsourced staff requisitioned by states, central or autonomous hospitals of Central/states/UTs, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and Institutes of National Importance (INIs) or hospitals of Central Ministries drafted for COVID-19 related responsibilities will be eligible for the new category, it added.

Praising the efforts of the Central government, the Minister said some ‘very bold steps’ were taken to fight the pandemic in the last few months.

“Janta curfew was a very innovative and unique experiment by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It had nationwide participation from the citizens. The decision to impose a lockdown followed by unlocking were some bold decisions by the central government during the pandemic. We have handled it very well,” the Minister said.