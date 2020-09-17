Health minister Sriramulu writes letter to deity to make him deputy CM

Yadgir

Even as the debate on a possible cabinet expansion in Karnataka is still raging, state health minister Sriramulu has written a letter to Goddess Gade Durgadevi of Gonala village in Vadagera taluk in the district, seeking divine intervention to become deputy chief minister.

Sriramulu was in Yadgir to take part in Kalyana Karnataka Utsava in Kalaburagi. The famous Gonal Durga Devi temple is situated in Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district.

The issue of drugs has caught Karnataka by storm now. At the same time, the talk of ministry expansion or reorganisation, and replacement of chief minister are being discussed everywhere. Several BJP MLAs are reportedly engaged in behind-the-scene manoeuvres in an effort to become ministers. At this crucial time, the health minister has urged the Goddess to make him the deputy chief minister.

Sriramulu was to take part in the Kalyana Karnataka festival programme. He came a day in advance to the district and directly went to Gonala and paid obeisance to the Goddess Gade Durgadevi. He brought a letter written in English, expressing his desire to become the deputy chief minister, and seeking the blessings of the Goddess. As per the advice of the temple priest Mariswamy, he placed the letter at the feet of the idol of theGoddess, it is said.

It is reported that before going to the temple, he had invited the priest of the temple Mariswamy to his residence where he held discussions with the priest.

According to the popular belief here, whoever goes to this temple and wishes something for him or her or their family, they do write a letter and place it on the feet of Durga Devi and seek her blessings to fulfil that wish.

In the past, former minister and present KPCC president D K Shivakumar had visited Gonala village and prostrated before Goddess Gade Durgadevi. It is said that he had sought the post of KPCC president by way of a letter addressed to the Goddess. The devotes believe that Shivakumar got the post with the blessings of the goddess. Therefore, Sriramulu also visited the temple and offered a letter seeking divine intervention to make him the deputy chief minister, reports stated.