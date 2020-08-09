Health Minister B Sriramulu tests positive for coronavirus

Ballari: Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday. He confirmed the development himself on his official Twitter handle and urged all those who were in close contact with him, to get themselves tested and remain isolated. In a series of tweets, Sriramulu said that he had got tested after he showed some flu-like symptoms. He said that since the onset of the pandemic, he had been touring all the 30 districts in the state to oversee the government’s preparedness in handling this crisis.

“Since the coronavirus outbreak, I travelled to 30 districts to ensure people get treatment and now I am facing a testing time. I will be admitted to the hospital and receive treatment. I pray to god for a speedy recovery and to give me strength to come back and serve the people of this state,” Sriramulu said.

“I urge everyone who was in contact with me to take precautionary measures.” he added.

The Health Minister also said all the departments of the government are working under the leadership of Chief MInister BS Yediyurappa, who himself got infected on August 1 and continues to remain stable at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He continues to hold review meetings with concerned officials and his cabinet colleagues over the pandemic management and the current flood-like situation in parts of the state.

At the same Manipal Hospital, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is also being treated for COVID-19. Both the leaders remain in a stable condition after getting admitted on the advice of doctors, even though they were asymptomatic.