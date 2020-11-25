‘He treated me like his son’: Rahul Gandhi pays last respects to Tarun Gogoi

Guwahati

Calling former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi his guru, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday paid tributes to the grand old party stalwart and said his demise is a “personal loss”.

He said talking to Gogoi was like speaking with the entire state as the three-time chief minister used to only talk about Assam and its people.

After arriving in Guwahati on a special flight from Goa, Gandhi straightaway reached Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, where Gogoi’s body has been kept for the public to pay their last respect.

He offered floral tributes to Gogoi’s mortal remains in the presence of the veteran Congress leader’s parliamentarian son Gaurav.

“I think Gogoi ji was not just a leader of Assam. He was a formidable CM and a national leader. He inspired us by bringing people of Assam together and bringing peace to the state,” Gandhi told reporters after having the last glimpse of the Congressman.

Gogoi did a “great service” to Assam and also a “tremendous service” to India, he said.

“I have spent many hours with Gogoi ji. He was my teacher, my guru. He explained to me what Assam is and what the people of Assam are. He explained to me the beauty of Assam. It’s a personal loss for me,” Gandhi said while standing beside Gogoi’s body.

The senior Congress leader died here on Monday while undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications. He is survived by wife Dolly Gogoi, daughter Chandrima and son Gaurav.

From Kalakshetra, Gandhi went to Gogoi’s official residence in Dispur to meet his wife and daughter. He spent about 30 minutes with them before going to the airport to leave the city.

“Whenever I used to come, I used to sit with him in the car for hours. Gogoi ji never spoke about himself for a single minute. He used to talk only about Assam and its people. He had his views for Assam.