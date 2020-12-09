‘He is more serious about golf than cricket’: VirenderSehwag thinks Glenn Maxwell has an attitude problem in IPL

New Delhi

Glenn Maxwell, who has had a dramatic reversal of form since the recent IPL season, is not ‘serious’ about playing well in the T20 league but changes his ‘attitude’ when playing for Australia because he knows bad performances will end his career, said VirenderSehwag.

“He (Maxwell) doesn’t take pressure at all in IPL. He is there only for enjoyment. He will do everything in the match – encourage players, roam around, dance – other than scoring runs. As soon as the match is over, if he is getting free drinks he will take that to his room or go to the room and have a lot of drinks,” Sehwag said.

“So, I never felt that he is that serious about the game. When he comes to the IPL, he is more serious about his golf than cricket. Because if you are that serious, the performance shows,” he said while speaking to Sony Network.

Maxwell failed to light up the IPL 2020 season for Kings XI Punjab, managing a total of 108 runs despite being persisted with by the management. He failed to hit a single six in the season.

However, he scored 167 runs in three ODIs against India at an exceptional strike-rate of 194.19, smashing 11 sixes. In the T20I series too, he batted at a strike rate of 150 and hit five sixes.

Sehwag, who himself is a former KXIP player, said, “His attitude changes when he plays for Australia. When he goes to Australia, he knows that if he has two or three bad innings, he will be left out of the Australian team and it will be difficult to make a comeback.”