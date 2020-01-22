HDK has shows his gross incompetence: Prahlad Joshi

Bengaluru

Union minister for parliamentary affairs Prahlad Joshi, termed former chief minister, Kumaraswamy’s statement over planting of a bomb at Mangaluru airport as an act of treason. He also said that by this act, Kumaraswamy has shown his gross incompetence.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, Joshi said that India has been fighting against terrorism in a big way and has set an example for the whole world. “India wants to single out Pakistan and lay bare its plans of producing terrorists and sending them out to different countries, before the world. Statements like the one made by Kumaraswamy can be used by enemies of India for their benefit. One has to be extremely careful when making statements. I demand public apology from Kumaraswamy immediately for this blunder,” he said.

Joshi pointed out that when the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir was withdrawn, opposition parties had issued similar statements and raised a hue and cry. He called upon the Congress and the JD(S) to clarify to the people whether they are supporting India or Pakistan.

Joshi said that finding of a bomb at Mangaluru airport is an incident that gives rise to apprehension. He expressed the opinion that this act could have been committed at the instigation of people who participated in Mangaluru disturbances. He demanded for a detailed investigation into the incident and strict action against those found guilty. He also favoured handing over of this case to National Investigation Agency.