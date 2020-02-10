HDK and Revanna have looted state’s exchequer: Puttaswamy

Mangaluru: Karnataka State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B J Puttaswamy has alleged that former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and his brother H D Revanna looted over Rs 50,000 crore from the state’s exchequer.

Pointing out the repeated statements made by H D Kumaraswamy against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Puttaswamy said that he has a clear vision for the development of the state and has already planned some of the development projects. “But, Kumaraswamy had no such plans during his 14 months of administration. Instead of taking up development projects, HDK and his brother H D Revanna looted the state’s exchequer by approving sanctions of over Rs 50,000 without receiving an approval from the finance department. I have strong evidence to prove my claims,” he said.

He further said that Kumaraswamy had granted funds for several departments without considering its necessities and his hidden agenda was to destabilise the economy of the state. “During the last few months of his administration, Kumaraswamy was aware that he would have to step down from power, and that is why he looted the state’s exchequer through the wrong means,” Puttaswamy alleged.

Lashing out at former chief minister Siddaramaiah for calling the government a “Daridra Sarakara” (damned government), Puttaswamy said that after Yediyurappa came to power in the state, the government has been flourished with a huge collection of taxes. “But when Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister, there was no progress and tax collection was also very less. If at all the financial condition of the state is poor, it is due to the mismanagement of the Siddaramaiah-led Congress and the HDK-led coalition government,” he stressed.