BUSINESSTOP NEWS

HDFC Bank cuts lending rates on loans by 20 bps

IBC Office July 7, 2020
0 7 Less than a minute

MUMBAI

The HDFC Bank has reduced the marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) on loans across tenors by 20 basis points with immediate effect.

Following the reduction, MCLRs of the bank will range from 7.10 per cent to 7.65 per cent.

The bank’s overnight MCLR now stands reduced to 7.10 per cent and its one-month MCLR is 7.15 per cent. One-year MCLR will now be 7.45 per cent, while three-year MCLR stands at 7.65 per cent.

Banks review MCLR every month. Last month the HDFC Bank had reduced MCLR across tenors by 5 bps.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

July 7, 2020
6

Tata Power seeks shareholders’ nod to raise Rs 2,600 crore from Tata Sons

July 7, 2020
7

Mylab launches machine to automate molecular diagnostic tests including those for COVID-19

July 7, 2020
7

Samsung projects 23% jump in 2Q profit on strong chip sales

July 7, 2020
7

Assam invites textile firms to invest in state, assures customised support to ventures

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker