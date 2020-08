Bengaluru: Former minister, elder son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, HD Revanna tested positive for Covid-19.

He is the MLA of Holenarasipura constituency in Hassan.

Revanna was asymptomatic. He was tested as his security personnel tested positive on Thursday.

Revanna, rushed to a private hospital in Bengaluru even though he had no symptoms.

He is the second MLA from Hassan district to get tested positive. Earlier, Arasikere MLA Shivalingegowda tested positive.