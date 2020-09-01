HC waives rules for filing pending pleas during Covid

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has waived rules for filing pending petitions since March 21 to avoid further delay amid the continuing Covid pandemic, an official said on Tuesday.

“A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka passed the order on Monday waiving objections in a suo motu petition to benefit about 7,000 cases, including 6,000 pending before the principal bench in the city,” said a court official here.

The bench also extended time for rectifying objections till September 30.

“The waiver will not be applicable to objections like court not paid, non-production of documents challenged in the petition of an appeal,” said the official.

With many Covid-related cases being filed daily, the bench said rectification would be permitted in 50-60 petitions a day.

“Due to Covid-induced restrictions to maintain social distancing, more members of the bar cannot be allowed in the court office,” added the official.

In a related development, the high court’s registrar-general has clarified that physical hearing of cases in district and trial courts was allowed under the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and guidelines of the Union Health Ministry to contain the pandemic.

“Cases are heard for oral submissions and video conferencing is mandatory for recording of evidence,” said the registrar in an order here.

In all district courts across the state, 75 per cent of judges will sit daily, as 30 cases can be listed for hearing per day under Unlock 4.