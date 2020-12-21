HC stays state govt’s order to withdraw 61 criminal cases against politicians

Bengaluru

The Karnataka High Court on Monday, December 21, stayed the state government’s order to drop 61 criminal cases against MLAs and Ministers.

The order passed by the High Court states that “no further steps shall be taken” to withdraw criminal prosecution in 61 cases against the politicians, according to a report by Live Law.

Some of the politicians against whom criminal cases were dropped include Anand Singh, C T Ravi, J C Madhuswamy, B C Patil, among others.

Making the order on Monday, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Vishwajith Shetty said, “We direct that no further steps shall be taken on the basis of order dated Aug 31, 2020.”

The order was passed by the High Court while hearing a petition filed by People Union of Civil Liberties, Karnataka, challenging the government’s order, dated August 31 this year, granting permission to withdraw the cases under section 321 of Code of Criminal Procedure.

Meanwhile, the state government has been given time till January 22, 2021, to file its objections and the matter has been posted for further hearing on January 29.