STATESTOP NEWS

HC stays state govt’s order to withdraw 61 criminal cases against politicians

IBC Office December 21, 2020
0 35 Less than a minute

Bengaluru

The Karnataka High Court on Monday, December 21, stayed the state government’s order to drop 61 criminal cases against MLAs and Ministers.

The order passed by the High Court states that “no further steps shall be taken” to withdraw criminal prosecution in 61 cases against the politicians, according to a report by Live Law.

Some of the politicians against whom criminal cases were dropped include Anand Singh, C T Ravi, J C Madhuswamy, B C Patil, among others.

Making the order on Monday, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Vishwajith Shetty said, “We direct that no further steps shall be taken on the basis of order dated Aug 31, 2020.”

The order was passed by the High Court while hearing a petition filed by People Union of Civil Liberties, Karnataka, challenging the government’s order, dated August 31 this year, granting permission to withdraw the cases under section 321 of Code of Criminal Procedure.

Meanwhile, the state government has been given time till January 22, 2021, to file its objections and the matter has been posted for further hearing on January 29.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

December 21, 2020
36

Will quit this space if BJP crosses double-digits: Prashant Kishor

December 21, 2020
37

Discussions on global growth cannot happen among few, table must be bigger: PM Modi

December 21, 2020
35

Taking all precautions to control new variant of virus: Dr. Sudhakar

December 21, 2020
45

NIA Arrests 17 Accused in DJ Riots Case

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker