HC questions BDA for selling denotified property to ex-MP

Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), which has often been in the dock for allotting a single site to two or more persons, was again caught on the wrong foot by the high court.

This time, BDA was at fault for allotting a 60-by-40ft site at Matadahalli Extension, Gangenahalli, RT Nagar under the preferential G category to a former MP in 1997, though the land had been excluded from acquisition through a denotification order issued in May 1994.

Citing that BDA has not been straight-forward and truthful to the court and also suppressed facts, a division bench imposed Rs 1 lakh as cost on the authority payable to the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority.

Justices BV Nagarathna and Jyoti Mulimani quashed the allotment as well execution of the sale deed and conveyance in favour of KR Jayadevappa, a former Rajya Sabha member. The bench observed that subsequent sale of the site to SN Prasad has no legal consequence as the land was not vested with BDA.

The bench said in view of the 2011 high court directive that all BDA allotments under G category are illegal and the same being affirmed by the Supreme Court, the allotment made to Davanagere resident Jayadevappa cannot be sustained.

The site in question was purchased by K Somashekar Rao from Arun K Rawal on November 8, 1989. The acquisition notification was issued on October 18, 1990. However, on May 25, 1994, the government issued an order denotifying the site.

On November 7, 1997, BDA allotted the site to Jayadevappa under G category. On August 6, 2002, it executed a sale deed in his favour. Jayadevappa, in turn, sold the site to SN Prasad on August 31, 2005.

Somashekar Rao, who came to know about the allotment and subsequent sale of his site, issued legal notices to the BDA commissioner and Jayadevappa. The ex-MP replied that Rao was claiming illegal ownership of the plot since he’d paid Rs 3,19,000 for the site. BDA, though, did not respond to Rao’s legal notice.

Both Jayadevappa and the subsequent purchaser contended that the site claimed by Rao’s family is another one, citing different numbers. However, BDA, which was silent all these 23 years, acknowledged that both the numbers relate to the same property.