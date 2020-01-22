HC orders to consider plea on Ancheplaya metro station

The high court on Tuesday directed the BMRCL to look into a petition over the location of the Anchepalya metro station, noting that the court cannot decide where to locate it.

D Kiran, Prasanna Kumar and other residents of Anchepalya filed a PIL petition, saying the BMRCL had identified a place for the Anchepalya station in Phase 2 (extension Reach 3). But the location was subsequently changed to help the residents of Prestige Jindal City.

Hearing the petition on Tuesday, a division bench led by Chief Justice Abhay S Oka said the court cannot decide on the location of the metro station. “It’s natural for people to expect the metro station to be located near their home. However, the high court doesn’t have the technical expertise to take such a decision. The BMRCL should consider the petition and take an appropriate decision,” it said.

The original site identified for the station was located in Survey Number 45/2 of Sriknthampur in Bengaluru North taluk. Residents said locating the station there would help the residents of Madavara, Srikanthapura and Chikkabidarakallu.

The petitioners said the new location would force thousands to walk up to 1.2 km to reach the metro station.