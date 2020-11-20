ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

HC order on Amala Paul’s controversial engagement issue

We broke the news to you that the Madras High Court granted permission to Amala Paul to take legal action against her alleged ex-boyfriend, Bhavninder Singh, for posting photos claiming that they got married.

The case came up for hearing today and the judge Sathishkumar passed an interim order against Bhavninder Singh publishing any controversial photos of Amala Paul. Singh has also been ordered to reply to the petition before December 22nd.

According to the petition Amala Paul and Bhavninder Singh had got engaged in Rajasthan in 2019 but they split up within a short period. But the singer in March 2020 posted the engagement photos on social media suggesting that they had gotten married.

Bhavninder Singh then removed the photos from his social media after Amala Paul’s objection. Now the legal action has been taken against him and what his defense is will be known as the case progresses.

