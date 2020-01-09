HC: KR Market may have to be declared as unsafe place

The high court on Wednesday warned that it may be compelled to issue directions for putting up display boards at the busy KR Market complex stating that the structure is unsafe for customers, if BBMP fails to implement by the next date of hearing various measures suggested by fire and emergency services department. A division bench headed by chief justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka noted BBMP’s inaction was shocking as the range fire officer, Bengaluru South had submitted a report about fire safety issues at KR Market as early as on October 9.

The bench also pointed out that in its October 31, 2019 order, there was a specific direction to the BBMP to clarify whether the civic body proposes to take any action on the report submitted by the fire and emergency services regarding firefighting, fire prevention and evacuation measures. BBMP was also directed to provide details about the structural safety of the complex.

Why tender process?’

As the affidavit submitted by BBMP joint commissioner (West) indicated that the Palike had floated tenders for clearing encroachments along roads abutting the market and removing petty shops and there was no response, the bench expressed surprise as to why BBMP wants to undertake a tender for such an exercise and termed it a lame excuse.

The bench was also noty amused by the joint commissioner’s statement indicating that the original plan of the KR Market complex had been lost since 2016. It directed the BBMP commissioner to file a personal affidavit indicating the steps taken for ensuring fire safety compliance and to place a copy of the plan relating to the market complex.

The court is hearing a PIL filed by Bengaluru Flower Merchants Association and Tools Merchants Welfare Association.