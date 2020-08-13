HC asks VTU to reconsider online option for special exams

The Karnataka High Court has directed the Visvesaraya Technological University (VTU) to reconsider the possibility of conducting online exams in addition to offline exams at least in the case of the special chance.

The Court asked the University to consider the students’ suggestions and opinions to the extent possible and take the assistance and advise of experts regarding technical requirements.

The order was passed in connection with a petition filed by the students of Bangalore Institute of Technology seeking online exams in addition to offline exams.

The bench of Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav observed that the “University should keep in mind that the final exam would have a great impact on the students’ future prospects” and that it is “expected to explore all grievances made by students” with seriousness.

The bench added that when taking any decision, the students’ interest should be the top priority and that during the COVID-19 pandemic, all possible technological solutions available should be explored.

Setting the next hearing for September 25, the Court stated that the University will get sufficient time to reconsider and place its decision on record as the current examinations are slated to conclude on September 15.

During the hearing, the Court also recorded the State Government’s submission that the SOPs that were followed for the KCET exams would also be followed for the VTU exams.

Further, the Court directed that a Grievance Redressal Officer be appointed to tackle the complaints of the students regarding the exams and added that the contact details of this officer be put on the VTU’s website for the benefit of the students.