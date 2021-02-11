HBO series ‘The Last of Us’ takes ‘GOT’ star Bella Ramsey on board as Ellie

The upcoming HBO series ‘The Last of Us’ based on the 2013 popular game of the same name has roped in ‘Game of Thrones’ fame Bella Ramsey in the lead role.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ramsey is best known for her role as Lyanna Mormont in fellow HBO series ‘Game of Thrones’ is reuniting with the production house by playing the lead role of Ellie in ‘The Last of Us’.

‘The Last of Us’ is a game from Sony, developed by Naughty Dog. After its official release in 2013, the game took over the virtual world by storm and set a record of selling more than 17 million copies across both its original release on the PlayStation 3 and re-released on the PlayStation 4.

The series was first announced as being developed at HBO back in March, with the final project to hit the floors in November.

Based on the video game of the same name, the series will revolve around the story of Ellie, a 14-year old orphan who has never known anything but a ravaged planet. In the show, she struggles to balance her instinct for anger and defiance with her need for connection and belonging as well as the newfound reality that she may be the key to saving the world from pandemic.

The series has tapped in Russian filmmaker Kantemir Balagov to direct the plot. It will be written and executively produced by ‘Chernobyl’ creator Craig Mazin.

The writer and creative director of the game Neil Druckmann, Carolyn Strauss, Naughty Dog’s Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan of PlayStation Productions will also be the executive producers of the show.

Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint and game developer Naughty Dog will be the co-producers of the upcoming project.