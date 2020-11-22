HBO Max to bring docuseries based on Nicki Minaj

In a new deal with Nicki Minaj, HBO Max has ordered a six-episode long docuseries on the rapper.

According to Variety, the series will explore the rapper’s creative mind and narrate the story of her personal and professional journey.

Every episode of the series will be half an hour long each.

“It’s going to give you guys a raw unfiltered look at my personal life and my professional journey and I can’t wait to share it with you,” Minaj announced on social media.

The announcement comes on the 10th anniversary of the release of her debut album ‘Pink Friday.’

The project will be directed by Michael John Warren, who made his directorial debut with Jay-Z’s 2004 movie ‘Fade to Black.’

Minaj is also executive producing the series along with Warren, Aaron L. Gilbert, Brenda Gilbert, and Cassandra Butcher for BRON life and Irving Azoff and Tommy Bruce in association with Creative Wealth Media.