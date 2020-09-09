Have to prove nothing, my career speaks for itself: Ronaldo

Stockholm

After becoming the second men’s player to reach 100 international goals, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo said he has nothing to prove as his “career speaks for itself.”

Playing for the first time for his country in 2020, Ronaldo netted twice to guide Portugal to a 2-0 win over Sweden in the ongoing Nations League on Wednesday.

The striker had missed the team’s previous clash against Croatia and despite Ronaldo’s absence, Portugal secured a 4-1 win in the match, which had prompted suggestions that the team might be better without him.

“I didn’t follow the comments. It’s an opinion. I knew I had left a mark at this stadium and I knew that, if I played, I would leave a mark again. I don’t care about provocations,” Ronaldo siad.

“What I have done in my career speaks for itself. No, I have to prove nothing to anyone, and when I have to prove it, I show it on the pitch,” he added.

Ronaldo is now the only second men’s player to reach 100 goals for his country after Ali Daei, who netted 109 goals for Iran, Goal.com reported.

The wait to achieve the milestone was long for Ronaldo as the striker had completed 99 international strikes back in November 2019.

Reflecting on the recent achievement, Ronaldo said: “I am very happy. Firstly, because the team won, which was the goal we had. Then the 100 mark and then the 101, with two goals, makes me very happy… I feel good, I feel good for playing with these young players.”

Pele congratulates Ronaldo on reaching ‘new heights’

Former Brazilian footballer Pele on Wednesday congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo after the striker became the second men’s player to reach 100 international goals.

Pele took to Twitter to write: “I thought we were going to celebrate 100 goals today. But it was actually 101! Congratulations @Cristiano, as you reach new heights in your journey.”

Ronaldo is only the second men’s player to reach 100 goals for his country after Ali Daei, who netted 109 goals for Iran.