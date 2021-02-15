‘Have requested Centre to amend Explosives Act’

Virudhunagar

Two days after the Achankulam firecracker factory accident, the Principal Secretary/Commissioner of Revenue Administration, K Phanindra Reddy, held a meeting with officials from all departments at the Collectorate and said a request has been put forth to make a small amendment to the Explosives Act.

After the hour-long meeting, Phanindra told the media the Controller of Explosives has been requested to mandate training for workers by making an amendment to the Explosive Act through the Centre. During the meeting, Phanindra suggested three propositions to curb accidents, and added that no one should be employed in the industry without a certificate.

Explaining the propositions, he said training should be mandated for workers of all levels; officials of revenue, fire services, explosives (The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation – PESO) and factory (industrial) safety departments must draw out an inspection plan, especially during summer and festival season; officials of revenue, police and other departments should be trained to tackle any such situation.

Licenses cancelled As warned by the collector, R Kannan, licenses of those units found to be flouting norms, would be cancelled immediately, In 2018, as many as 16 units’ licenses were cancelled. Two years after that in 2020, as many as 28 units lost its license for flouting norms and now one unit’s license was cancelled.

Solatium by State and Centre

Speaking about the solatium offered by the State and Central governments, he informed that the collector was taking action to provide legal heir certificate and other documents necessary to provide the funds soon.

Burns ward facility at hosps

He said that there is a five-crore-worth burns ward facility at the Sivakasi Government Hospital and a similar one is being constructed at the Virudhunagar Medical College Hospital. After the officials requested a Trauma Care Centre in outskirts of Virudhunagar, Phanindra Reddy said the request would be informed to the State government and action would be taken at the earliest. Later, he visited the explosion spot and inspected another cracker manufacturing unit to inspect if the workers were following the safety protocols.

Death toll touches 20 at Achankulam

Virudhunagar: The death toll at the Achankulam Sree Mariyammal Fireworks factory increased to 20 with a 51-year-old man succumbing to burns on Sunday evening. Sources said, the deceased identified as J Vanaraj, was a resident of Ameerpalayam in Sattur. He was brought to the Sattur Government Hospital with 90 per cent burns on Friday and was immediately referred to Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital. He was under treatment for the past two days and reportedly succumbed to burns on Sunday. Health officials added that more patients with 90 per cent burns are in a critical condition under treatment. After nearly a decade the history repeated itself as the workforce was excess and due to the subleasing of the unit.