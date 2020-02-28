Haryana CM unveils Rs 1,42,343-crore budget for 2020-21

Chandigarh

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, on Friday announced a Rs 1,42,343-crore budget in the state assembly here.

Khattar, who presented his maiden budget, said that the debt is set to increase to Rs 1.98 lakh crore in 2020-21 as against Rs 1.76 lakh crore in the previous fiscal.

He further stated that the expenditure will increase to Rs 1,42,343 crore, a rise by 7.7 per cent.

Revenue receipts are expected to increase by 15.96 per cent in 2020-21 to Rs 89,964 crore, he said.

The government has allocated Rs 5,474.25 crore to agriculture, Rs 19,343 crore to education and sports and culture, Rs 6,533 crore to health and medical education, Rs 6,294 crore to rural development and panchayat, Rs 349 crore to industries and Rs 9,000 crore to pensions, he said.