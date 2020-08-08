INDIATOP NEWS

Haryana CM Khattar meets late SSR’s father

IBC Office August 8, 2020
0 48 Less than a minute

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday met the father of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput at Faridabad and said his family will get justice as the CBI has taken up the probe into his death.

Rajput’s sister Rani Singh was also present there. Her husband O P Singh is the police commissioner of Faridabad.

Khattar met the family for 10-15 minutes, said Amit Arya, the media advisor to the chief minister. Sushant, 34, was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe in the matter on Thursday based on a Patna police FIR related to alleged criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide against actor Rhea Chakraborty.

Rajput’s 74-year-old father K K Singh, who resides in Patna, had on July 25 filed a complaint with the Patna police against Chakraborty, her mother Sandhya Chakraborty, father Indrajit Chakraborty, brother Showik and some other persons accusing them of cheating and abetting his son’s suicide.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

August 8, 2020
54

Sisodia defends use of rapid antigen tests, says its false rate is almost same as RT-PCR

August 8, 2020
53

One dead, 11 injured in Thane cylinder explosion

August 8, 2020
51

‘Fight against injustice, don’t be afraid’: RaGa on Quit India Movement

August 8, 2020
54

Arjun Munda lauds govt after GC Murmu becomes first tribal to take charge as CAG

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker