Harshika Poonacha is gearing up for her Bhojpuri debut

Actress Harshika Poonacha is known to be quite the travel buff, what with her jet setting to different parts of the world periodically. So, when she posted pictures of herself in London in the past week, people thought it was part of her travels. Now, Harshika shares with us that this trip to England is on work. She is currently shooting for her Bhojpuri debut there.

Harshika reveals, “Yes, I am shooting for my maiden Bhojpuri film here in London. I will be acting alongside Pawan Singh, while the film will be directed by Premanshu Singh, who has helmed some of the biggest hits in recent years.” While she adds that she does not want to reveal more about the film or her role, she says that she is thrilled to be back to work and travel, and shoot in picturesque locales, as she is set to make her debut in a new industry.

Coincidentally, Pawan is one of prevalent superstars of the Bhojpuri industry and is also famous for his pop songs. Harshika, who has also acted in Konkani, Kodava, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films, is excited that she gets to be a part of a big team for her Bhojpuri debut.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Harshika was in a celebratory mood. She enjoyed a special week where she held an intimate house warming ceremony for the dream home that she has built in Virajpet, Coorg. It was graced by family and close friends.