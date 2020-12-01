Harpic extends the MissionPaani campaign- ‘SwachhtaaurPaani’ to celebrate JalPratigyaDiwas and World Toilet Day

Mangaluru

As a part of RB’s fight to make access to hygiene, wellness, and nourishment a right and not a privilege, RB’s Harpic’s Mission Paani campaign is addressing the water crisis and hygiene issues in India. On World Toilet Day, Laxman Narasimhan, Global CEO, Reckitt Benckiser Group and Grammy award winner A.R Rahman launched the ‘Paani Anthem’ at the ‘Jal PratigyaDiwas’ virtual event.

RB, as a part of its sustainability goals, has committed to work towards raising awareness and mobilizing action towards water conservation and improvement of hygiene and sanitation. During the ongoing pandemic, accessibility to proper hygiene and water is critical to curb the spread of disease and infection.

‘Anthem for saving water’ written by Prasoon Joshi, is looking to drive behavioural change on the water and hygiene issues plaguing the country. The anthem launched with A.R. Rahman and an all-children choir is reaching out to audiences across the country to join this mission to save water. School children from across India will be joining the Mission Paani movement and taking a pledge, the ‘Jal Pratigya’ to save water.

Laxman Narasimhan, Global CEO, Reckitt Benckiser Group commented, “Over a year ago we defined our purpose where we exist to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner and healthier world. We also articulated our fight- to ensure access to high quality products, information that drives behavior change and availability. Water is instrumental in enabling hygiene and sanitation. Because with the availability of water and our commitment to hygiene and sanitation we can put in place a first line of defense to address this issue. Today on World Toilet Day, we are reaching out to a wide audience on a common message on water conservation and hygiene. We can all be ambassadors of water and hygiene. I urge you all to join me to take your Jal Pratigya today.”

Contributing to this campaign, Akshay Kumar, Mission PaaniAmbassadorcommented, “We shouldn’t reach a point in our lives where we realize the true value of water only when we no longer have it. This is all the reason why it is important to be responsible citizens and put others before ourselves to conserve water for their use and benefit. Such things have a snow-ball effect, and we need to start thinking about the consequences of our actions when it comes to the usage of available resources. I have utmost confidence in the campaign in making society aware of what needs to be done and hope to see countless lives being saved in these testing times. Dhyanrakhien, SwatchtaaurPaaniakhirbachani Hai Zindgani.”

Commenting on joining hands with RB, A.R Rahman, Music Composer & Grammy Award-winner said, “The water crisis is one of the most compelling situations we need to address. The ‘Paani Anthem’, created by Prasoon (Joshi) and I, is a call to action sung by the generation with the most to lose if we do not conserve water: today’s children. It is important to lay a foundation of care to address the water issue, to develop conscious action around how water is used and consumed, to remind people to be careful. The all-children choir is the voice of our youth who are looking to make a difference. We are hoping to encourage the nation to take the water oath in an attempt at saving water.”